The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) will attempt to stop a seven-game road losing streak when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Demons allow to opponents.

LSU has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Tigers are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons sit at 328th.

The Tigers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (75.2) than the Demons allow (80.7).

LSU has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 80.7 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LSU averaged 69.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.

The Tigers surrendered 69.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.2 on the road.

At home, LSU averaged 0.5 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (32.5%).

