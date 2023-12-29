Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Iberville Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iberville Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Catholic of Pointe Coupee School at St. John High School