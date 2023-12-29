Beauregard Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Arthur High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.