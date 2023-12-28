The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) after winning five home games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNX and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Mavericks 110

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 9.5)

Mavericks (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-7.9)

Timberwolves (-7.9) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

The Timberwolves (16-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 3.6% more often than the Mavericks (16-15-0) this year.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 55.2% of the time this season (16 out of 29), less often than Dallas' games have (19 out of 31).

The Timberwolves have a .900 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-2) this season while the Mavericks have a .273 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-8).

Mavericks Performance Insights

On offense the Mavericks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league (119 points per game). Defensively they are 21st (117.6 points conceded per game).

Dallas is 24th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.2) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (46.6).

With 25.1 assists per game, the Mavericks are 23rd in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Dallas is best in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and ranked 13th in turnovers forced (13.5).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are second-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.5 per game), and they rank No. 15 in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

