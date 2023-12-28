The Dallas Mavericks, with Tim Hardaway Jr., face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 113-110 loss to the Cavaliers (his last action) Hardaway put up 14 points.

In this piece we'll examine Hardaway's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.5 18.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.2 Assists 2.5 1.6 1.5 PRA -- 22.8 24.4 PR -- 21.2 22.9 3PM 3.5 3.3 3



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Hardaway has made six shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.3 per game.

Hardaway's Mavericks average 103.1 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are No. 1 in the league, giving up 107.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are fourth in the NBA, allowing 24.4 per game.

The Timberwolves are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 32 10 4 0 0 0 0

