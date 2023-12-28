Saint Tammany Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amite High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Covington, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Archbishop Hannan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Covington, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
