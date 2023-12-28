You can wager on player prop bet odds for Brandon Ingram, Lauri Markkanen and other players on the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +148)
  • Thursday's points prop bet for Ingram is 23.5 points. That is 0.2 fewer than his season average of 23.7.
  • He has collected 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).
  • Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).
  • Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB
15.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -115)
  • Jonas Valanciunas' 14.9-point scoring average is 0.6 less than Thursday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 10.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (10.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
24.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +104)
  • The 24.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Thursday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 6.5).
  • Thursday's assist prop total for Williamson (4.5) equals his season-long average.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +118)
  • Markkanen's 24 points per game are 0.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 8.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Markkanen, at 3.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: +152)
  • Collin Sexton has put up 15.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points fewer than Thursday's points prop total.
  • He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (2.5).
  • Sexton's season-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
  • Sexton has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

