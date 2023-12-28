The Utah Jazz (13-18) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) after winning three straight road games. The Pelicans are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -8.5 237.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • In 10 of 31 games this season, New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points.
  • New Orleans has an average total of 229 in its matchups this year, 8.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Pelicans have gone 17-14-0 ATS this season.
  • New Orleans has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won eight, or 50%, of those games.
  • This season, New Orleans has won three of its four games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 10 32.3% 115.7 229.2 113.4 232.7 228.8
Jazz 13 41.9% 113.5 229.2 119.3 232.7 230.1

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Six of Pelicans' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.
  • The Pelicans average 115.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 119.3 the Jazz give up.
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 119.3 points, it is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Pelicans and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 17-14 1-2 15-16
Jazz 17-14 2-3 18-13

Pelicans vs. Jazz Point Insights

Pelicans Jazz
115.7
Points Scored (PG)
 113.5
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
11-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 14-4
10-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 12-6
113.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.3
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
12-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-2
13-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-4

