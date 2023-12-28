On Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) will try to end a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Utah Jazz (13-18), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and KJZZ.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KJZZ

BSNO and KJZZ Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game with a +72 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.7 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 113.4 per outing (13th in the league).

The Jazz have been outscored by 5.8 points per game (posting 113.5 points per game, 19th in league, while allowing 119.3 per contest, 24th in NBA) and have a -179 scoring differential.

These teams average 229.2 points per game combined, 8.3 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 232.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Pelicans and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +3500 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

