Quarterback rankings are available here, to help you make the right calls on your NFL fantasy roster heading into Week 17.

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 17

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 348.6 23.2 34.1 5.7 Jalen Hurts Eagles 337.1 22.5 33.3 9.8 Dak Prescott Cowboys 297.5 19.8 34.4 3.5 Lamar Jackson Ravens 294.9 19.7 29.1 9.5 Brock Purdy 49ers 278 18.5 27.7 2.5 Jordan Love Packers 272.2 18.1 34.3 3 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 268.1 17.9 37.9 4.7 Jared Goff Lions 257.3 17.2 35.9 2.1 Russell Wilson Broncos 256.9 17.1 29.8 5.3 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 251.5 16.8 33.4 3.7 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 247.9 16.5 33 2.1 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 246.4 16.4 34.7 4.5 Sam Howell Commanders 243.5 16.2 37.1 2.9 C.J. Stroud Texans 242.6 18.7 33.9 2.7 Justin Herbert Chargers 234.2 18 35.1 4 Matthew Stafford Rams 230.7 16.5 34.8 1.4 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 200.5 15.4 32.1 5.9 Derek Carr Saints 198.3 13.2 32.5 1.9 Justin Fields Bears 196.3 17.8 29.3 9.5 Geno Smith Seahawks 190.1 14.6 33.7 2.4 Gardner Minshew Colts 174.4 12.5 31.6 2.2 Desmond Ridder Falcons 162.8 12.5 27.2 3.9 Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8 Bryce Young Panthers 149.6 10.7 34 2.6 Joe Burrow Bengals 147.2 14.7 36.5 3.1

This Week's Games

