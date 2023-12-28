Karl-Anthony Towns and Luka Doncic are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks meet at Target Center on Thursday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNX and BSSW

BSNX and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -139)

The 36.5-point prop total for Doncic on Thursday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average, which is 33.7.

His rebounding average -- 8.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Doncic's assist average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Thursday's over/under (9.5).

Doncic averages four made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 22.5-point total set for Towns on Thursday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (9.5).

Towns has averaged 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).

Towns' 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

