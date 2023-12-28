How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) on December 28, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 47.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.6% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- Dallas has compiled a 17-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 19th.
- The Mavericks score an average of 119.0 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 107.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 17-8 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks put up more points per game at home (120.7) than on the road (117.4), but also allow more at home (117.8) than on the road (117.4).
- In 2023-24 Dallas is conceding 0.4 more points per game at home (117.8) than away (117.4).
- At home the Mavericks are averaging 25.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (24.5).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyrie Irving
|Out
|Heel
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.