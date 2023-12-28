The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) on December 28, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.6% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Dallas has compiled a 17-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 19th.

The Mavericks score an average of 119.0 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 107.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Dallas is 17-8 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks put up more points per game at home (120.7) than on the road (117.4), but also allow more at home (117.8) than on the road (117.4).

In 2023-24 Dallas is conceding 0.4 more points per game at home (117.8) than away (117.4).

At home the Mavericks are averaging 25.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (24.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Injuries