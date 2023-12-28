The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) after winning five home games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSNX and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -9.5 228.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 23 of 31 outings.

Dallas' games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (27.3%) in those games.

Dallas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.

Dallas has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 10 34.5% 113.3 232.3 107.3 224.9 222.9 Mavericks 23 74.2% 119 232.3 117.6 224.9 233.7

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

Four of the Mavericks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results on the road (10-6-0) than at home (6-9-0).

The Mavericks score 11.7 more points per game (119) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (107.3).

Dallas has put together a 15-10 ATS record and a 17-8 overall record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Mavericks and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 16-15 0-0 19-12 Timberwolves 16-13 2-2 16-13

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Mavericks Timberwolves 119 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 15-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 17-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-0 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 107.3 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-6 7-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-1

