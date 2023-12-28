Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) after winning five home games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSNX and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-9.5
|228.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 23 of 31 outings.
- Dallas' games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (27.3%) in those games.
- Dallas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.
- Dallas has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|10
|34.5%
|113.3
|232.3
|107.3
|224.9
|222.9
|Mavericks
|23
|74.2%
|119
|232.3
|117.6
|224.9
|233.7
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- Four of the Mavericks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Dallas has had better results on the road (10-6-0) than at home (6-9-0).
- The Mavericks score 11.7 more points per game (119) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (107.3).
- Dallas has put together a 15-10 ATS record and a 17-8 overall record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|16-15
|0-0
|19-12
|Timberwolves
|16-13
|2-2
|16-13
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Timberwolves
|119
|113.3
|7
|20
|15-10
|7-2
|17-8
|9-0
|117.6
|107.3
|21
|1
|7-3
|16-6
|7-3
|21-1
