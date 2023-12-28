On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) hit the court against the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNX, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic generates 32.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game for the Mavericks.

On a per-game basis, Dereck Lively gets the Mavericks 9.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are receiving 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr. this season.

Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Mavericks 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Grant Williams gives the Mavericks 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 51% from the field and 42.3% from downtown with 2 made treys per contest.

Rudy Gobert posts 13 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 61.6% from the field (ninth in NBA).

Anthony Edwards puts up 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley posts 11.5 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Naz Reid posts 13.4 points, 4.6 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per game.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Mavericks 113 Points Avg. 119.4 105.7 Points Allowed Avg. 117 48% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.1% Three Point % 37.4%

