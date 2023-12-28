Karl-Anthony Towns and Luka Doncic will go toe to toe when the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) meet the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) at Target Center on Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX and BSSW

BSNX and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Luka Doncic vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Karl-Anthony Towns Total Fantasy Pts 1672.8 1054.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.7 37.7 Fantasy Rank 26 2

Buy Towns and Dončić gear on Fanatics!

Luka Doncic vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic averages 33.7 points, 8.4 boards and 9.2 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per game (second in league).

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +44 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.0 points per game (seventh in NBA) and allow 117.6 per outing (21st in league).

Dallas records 42.2 rebounds per game (24th in league) while conceding 46.6 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.4 boards per game.

The Mavericks connect on 2.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 15.5 (second-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.1.

Dallas has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.4 per game (first in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns' numbers on the season are 22.0 points, 2.9 assists and 9.4 boards per game.

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (scoring 113.3 points per game to rank 20th in the league while allowing 107.3 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and have a +172 scoring differential overall.

Minnesota wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 44.6 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents pull down 40.8 per contest.

The Timberwolves hit 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), while their opponents have made 11.1 on average.

Minnesota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The T-Wolves commit 14.3 per game (24th in the league) and force 13.4 (14th in NBA action).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Luka Doncic vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Karl-Anthony Towns Plus/Minus Per Game 2.2 5.5 Usage Percentage 36.0% 26.8% True Shooting Pct 61.8% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 12.4% 15.9% Assist Pct 41.9% 14.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.