In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Wyatt Johnston to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston has scored in seven of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games versus the Blues this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Johnston has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:16 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:11 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:46 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:55 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-0

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

