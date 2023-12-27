West Virginia vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Duke's Mayo Bowl
In this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl, the West Virginia Mountaineers are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. North Carolina matchup.
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-3.5)
|56.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-3.5)
|56.5
|-164
|+136
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Mountaineers have an ATS record of 3-1.
- North Carolina is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
West Virginia & North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
