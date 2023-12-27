When the Dallas Stars face off against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roope Hintz light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in nine of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

On the power play, Hintz has accumulated four goals and five assists.

He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 16:14 Home W 6-3 12/7/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 17:28 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.