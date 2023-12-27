Richland Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Richland Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Richland Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rayville High School at Reeves High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Reeves, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
