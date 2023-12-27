Oddsmakers have listed player props for Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and others when the Dallas Mavericks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOH

BSSW and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -179)

The 33.5 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 3.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (36.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (10.5).

Doncic's four made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 30.5-point over/under for Mitchell on Wednesday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Mitchell has dished out 5.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Mitchell averages 3.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.