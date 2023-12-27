The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jani Hakanpaa find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hakanpaa stats and insights

  • In one of 32 games this season, Hakanpaa scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Blues this season in two games (three shots).
  • Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.
  • Hakanpaa averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:59 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:48 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:51 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:26 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.