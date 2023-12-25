Tim Hardaway Jr. plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 PM ET on Monday.

Hardaway, in his most recent time out, had 23 points and six rebounds in a 144-119 win over the Spurs.

Let's break down Hardaway's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.6 18.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.6 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 22.7 23.3 PR -- 21.1 21.9 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.3



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

Hardaway has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 6.0 per game, which account for 14.6% and 12.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Mavericks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 114 points per contest.

Conceding 41.5 rebounds per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

The Suns are the seventh-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per contest.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 30 21 1 1 6 0 0 1/26/2023 40 11 9 3 2 0 0 12/5/2022 23 17 3 2 5 0 1 10/19/2022 25 9 2 1 1 0 1

