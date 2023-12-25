Player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Mavericks vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -147)

Monday's prop bet for Doncic is 36.5 points, 3.6 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 8.6 -- is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Doncic averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 18.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Hardaway has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -135)

The 8.5-point prop total set for Dereck Lively on Monday is 0.4 less than his scoring average on the season (8.9).

His per-game rebounding average of 7.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 31.5 point total set for Durant on Monday is 0.6 more than his season scoring average (30.9).

He has collected 6.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 30.5-point prop bet set for Devin Booker on Monday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Monday.

Booker has picked up 8.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Monday's prop bet (8.5).

He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

