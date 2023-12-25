The Dallas Mavericks (17-12) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (14-14) at Footprint Center on Monday, December 25 at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Mavericks won their last outing 144-119 against the Spurs on Saturday. Luka Doncic recorded 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavericks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2 Josh Green SG Out Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23 3.9 5.2 Dereck Lively C Questionable Ankle 8.9 7.7 1.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal: Out (Ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable (Personal), Josh Okogie: Questionable (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4.5 230.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.