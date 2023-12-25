In Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, December 25 at 10:30 PM ET, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) meet Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-14).

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Arena: Footprint Center

Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 1523.7 1118.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.4 46.6 Fantasy Rank 10 3

Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic provides the Mavericks 32.9 points, 8.6 boards and 9.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 119 points per game, seventh in league, and allowing 117.9 per contest, 22nd in NBA) and have a +33 scoring differential.

The 42.5 rebounds per game Dallas accumulates rank 22nd in the league, 3.8 fewer than the 46.3 its opponents collect.

The Mavericks knock down 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (14th in NBA). They are making 2.8 more threes than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game at 36.7%.

Dallas has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (second in NBA), two fewer than the 13.4 it forces (14th in league).

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant posts 30.9 points, 6.2 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Suns have a +13 scoring differential, putting up 114.5 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 114 (15th in the NBA).

Phoenix comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is grabbing 44.1 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 41.5 per outing.

The Suns connect on 11.5 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 36.7% rate (16th in the NBA), compared to the 12 their opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Phoenix has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (25th in NBA action), 2.3 more than the 11.9 it forces on average (28th in the league).

Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game 2.1 2.8 Usage Percentage 35.7% 32.7% True Shooting Pct 61.1% 63.7% Total Rebound Pct 12.7% 9.6% Assist Pct 41.3% 27.2%

