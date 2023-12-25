The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 122-113 win over the Hawks (his previous game) Adebayo posted 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Adebayo's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.8 20.5 Rebounds 10.5 9.6 8.9 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.2 PRA -- 35.4 33.6 PR -- 31.4 29.4



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the 76ers

Adebayo has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 12.3% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 111 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The 76ers give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 25.9 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 24 14 8 1 0 0 0 3/1/2023 30 20 8 2 0 0 1 2/27/2023 32 13 7 2 0 1 1

