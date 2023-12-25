Entering this week's action, the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) on Monday, December 25 at Levi's Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

The 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 in their most recent outing.

Their last time out, the Ravens won 23-7 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Questionable Ben Bartch OL Finger Limited Participation In Practice Spencer Burford OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Arik Armstead DL Foot Out Javon Hargrave DL Hamstring Questionable Clelin Ferrell DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Deommodore Lenoir DB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Oren Burks LB Knee Out Jauan Jennings WR Concussion Out Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marcus Williams S Groin Limited Participation In Practice Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Concussion Out Arthur Maulet CB Knee Out Ronnie Stanley OT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Malik Hamm OLB Ankle Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Zay Flowers WR Foot Questionable

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: ABC

49ers Season Insights

On the offensive side of the ball, the 49ers have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 402.6 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (310.1 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (30.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, the 49ers have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 262.6 per game. They rank 14th on defense (220.6 passing yards allowed per game).

San Francisco has been making things happen on both sides of the ball in the running game this season, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (139.9 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (89.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have forced 25 total turnovers (first in NFL) this season and have turned it over 12 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +13, the best in the NFL.

Ravens Season Insights

The Ravens have excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in total offense (374.1 total yards per game) and second-best in total defense (287.9 total yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have been a top-five unit on both offense and defense this season, as they rank fifth-best in points per game (27.4) and best in points allowed per game (16.1).

In terms of passing, the Ravens rank 21st in the NFL (210.4 passing yards per game) and sixth on defense (185.7 passing yards allowed per game).

Baltimore's run offense has been consistently moving the chains, piling up 163.8 rushing yards per game (best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 12th by allowing 102.1 rushing yards per game.

The Ravens sport a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

49ers vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)

49ers (-6) Moneyline: 49ers (-275), Ravens (+220)

49ers (-275), Ravens (+220) Total: 46.5 points

