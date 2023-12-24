Looking for an updated view of the SWAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Jackson State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-6

5-5 | 20-6 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 59-52 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 TV Channel: LHN

2. UAPB

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 18-11

4-8 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 62-47 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Opponent: @ McNeese

@ McNeese Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3. Southern

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 17-11

2-9 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 79-70 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Opponent: Texas Southern

Texas Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-11

8-4 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: L 66-47 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mercer

@ Mercer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Grambling

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-11

5-5 | 15-11 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: W 69-50 vs Nicholls

Next Game

Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston

Biblical Studies-Houston Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

6. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 15-14

5-6 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: L 63-52 vs Texas State

Next Game

Opponent: Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7. Florida A&M

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

1-9 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 297th

297th Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 77-35 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Florida

@ North Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Alcorn State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-21

2-7 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th

59th Last Game: L 83-59 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: @ DePaul

@ DePaul Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-19

3-6 | 6-19 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 88-36 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Wiley

Wiley Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 8-23

1-10 | 8-23 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 95-45 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Texas Southern

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-27

1-9 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 342nd

342nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: L 83-62 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Alabama State

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-29

0-10 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 110-45 vs Florida State

Next Game