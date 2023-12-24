Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly Women's SWAC Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the SWAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SWAC Power Rankings
1. Jackson State
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-6
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 59-52 vs Miami (FL)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- TV Channel: LHN
2. UAPB
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 163rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 62-47 vs Ole Miss
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ McNeese
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
3. Southern
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 79-70 vs Oklahoma
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas Southern
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
4. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: L 66-47 vs N.C. A&T
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mercer
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Grambling
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-11
- Overall Rank: 233rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: W 69-50 vs Nicholls
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
6. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: L 63-52 vs Texas State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
7. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 297th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
- Last Game: L 77-35 vs Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
- Last Game: L 83-59 vs New Orleans
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ DePaul
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
9. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-19
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: L 88-36 vs Texas A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wiley
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Overall Rank: 319th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 95-45 vs Texas A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 342nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
- Last Game: L 83-62 vs Cal Baptist
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Tarleton State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
12. Alabama State
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 353rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 110-45 vs Florida State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.