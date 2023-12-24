Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Southland, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. McNeese Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-3

10-2 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th

159th Last Game: W 74-72 vs Louisiana
Next Game Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: B1G+ 2. Nicholls State Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 18-10

4-8 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th

49th Last Game: L 65-55 vs Towson
Next Game Opponent: Mobile

Mobile Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. Texas A&M-CC Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

6-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: L 71-55 vs Texas
Next Game Opponent: Schreiner

Schreiner Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. New Orleans Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-17

5-7 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: L 78-36 vs Ohio State
Next Game Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 5. Lamar Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-16

5-7 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st

351st Last Game: L 87-66 vs LSU
Next Game Opponent: Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. Texas A&M-Commerce Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: W 130-53 vs Arlington Baptist
Next Game Opponent: @ TCU

@ TCU Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 7. SE Louisiana Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-8 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: W 48-47 vs Grambling
Next Game Opponent: Loyola-New Orleans

Loyola-New Orleans Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. Incarnate Word Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: W 67-66 vs UIC
Next Game Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley

@ UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 9. Houston Christian Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-25

2-9 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 79-52 vs Texas A&M
Next Game Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls State Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 10. Northwestern State Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 0-29

2-10 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 356th

356th Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: W 99-75 vs Southern University at New Orleans
Next Game Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

