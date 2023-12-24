Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 90.4 per game.

So far this year, Dowdle has recorded 311 rushing yards on 78 attempts (22.2 ypg), while scoring two rushing TDs. Also, Dowdle makes an impact in the air attack with 90 receiving yards on 14 catches (6.4 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Dowdle vs. the Dolphins

Dowdle vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 11 opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Dowdle will play against the NFL's fourth-ranked run defense this week. The Dolphins give up 90.4 yards on the ground per game.

The Dolphins' defense is ranked 19th in the NFL with 13 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Rico Dowdle Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Dowdle Rushing Insights

Dowdle has hit the over on his rushing yards total twice in nine opportunities this season.

The Cowboys pass on 56.2% of their plays and run on 43.8%. They are second in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 78 of his team's 393 total rushing attempts this season (19.8%).

Dowdle has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 9.8% of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (15.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rico Dowdle Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-111)

Dowdle Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Dowdle has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 71.4% of his games (five of seven).

Dowdle has 3.2% of his team's target share (16 targets on 504 passing attempts).

He has racked up 5.6 yards per target (90 yards on 16 targets).

Dowdle has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

With three red zone targets, Dowdle has been on the receiving end of 3.5% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

Dowdle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs

