Jake Ferguson has a difficult matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Dolphins allow 203.1 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Ferguson's 57 receptions (on 82 targets) have netted him 614 yards (to average 43.9 per game) and five TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ferguson and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ferguson vs. the Dolphins

Ferguson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 203.1 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Dolphins' defense ranks seventh in the NFL by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Watch Cowboys vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ferguson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ferguson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Ferguson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (seven of 14).

Ferguson has received 16.3% of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (82 targets).

He has 614 receiving yards on 82 targets to rank 61st in NFL play with 7.5 yards per target.

Ferguson has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 12.2% of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Ferguson has been targeted 22 times in the red zone (25.6% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.