The Miami Dolphins (10-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Dolphins vs. Cowboys?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model leans slightly toward betting on the Cowboys in this one. The data favors them while BetMGM has the Dolphins favored, but the difference between the two is only 2.5 points.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Dolphins a 57.4% chance to win.

The Dolphins have won 90% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-1).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Miami has an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games).

The Cowboys have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

Dallas has been at least a +114 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (+2.5)



Dallas (+2.5) The Dolphins are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, Miami has gone 7-2 against the spread.

The Cowboys are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas is winless against the spread when it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more (0-2).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48)



Over (48) These two teams average 62.3 points per game combined, 14.3 more than the over/under of 48.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 39.9 points per game, 8.1 less than the over/under for this matchup.

Eight of the Dolphins' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Cowboys games have gone over the point total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).

Devon Achane Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 76.6 7 19.4 2

CeeDee Lamb Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 6.2 2 93.3 8

