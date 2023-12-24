The Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Prescott has run for 212 yards on 48 carries (15.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Prescott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 14).

Dak Prescott Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Giants 13 24 143 0 0 1 6 0 Week 2 Jets 31 38 255 2 0 6 14 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 25 40 249 1 1 3 24 0 Week 4 Patriots 28 34 261 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @49ers 14 24 153 1 3 1 2 0 Week 6 @Chargers 21 30 272 1 0 7 40 1 Week 8 Rams 25 31 304 4 1 4 19 0 Week 9 @Eagles 29 44 374 3 0 6 14 0 Week 10 Giants 26 35 404 4 1 2 17 1 Week 11 @Panthers 25 38 189 2 0 2 6 0 Week 12 Commanders 22 32 331 4 0 1 10 0 Week 13 Seahawks 29 41 299 3 0 7 23 0 Week 14 Eagles 24 39 271 2 0 3 11 0 Week 15 @Bills 21 34 134 0 1 4 27 0

