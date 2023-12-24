CeeDee Lamb vs. Jalen Ramsey: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will face the Miami Dolphins' defense and Jalen Ramsey in Week 16 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Cowboys pass catchers' matchup against the Dolphins pass defense.
Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins
|199.3
|14.2
|2
|21
|11.89
CeeDee Lamb vs. Jalen Ramsey Insights
CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense
- CeeDee Lamb's 1,306 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 103 catches on 141 targets with eight touchdowns.
- Through the air, Dallas' passing attack has been producing this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 3,523 total passing yards. When it comes to passing TDs, the team ranks second with 28 passing touchdowns.
- The Cowboys rank second in the NFL in scoring with 30.8 points per contest and rank sixth in total yards with 368.1 per game.
- Dallas sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.0 times per game (eighth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Cowboys are throwing the ball more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 86 total red-zone pass attempts (49.1% red-zone pass rate).
Jalen Ramsey & the Dolphins' Defense
- Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 12 tackles and five passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, Miami has given up 2,843 (203.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Dolphins average 21.0 points conceded per game, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Miami has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.
CeeDee Lamb vs. Jalen Ramsey Advanced Stats
|CeeDee Lamb
|Jalen Ramsey
|Rec. Targets
|141
|26
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|103
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.7
|11
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1306
|12
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|93.3
|1.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|452
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|23
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|8
|3
|Interceptions
