In the game between the San Jose State Spartans and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, December 23 at 10:30 PM, our projection system expects the Spartans to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (48.5) San Jose State 33, Coastal Carolina 22

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

The Spartans have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Spartans have covered the spread eight times in 11 games.

San Jose State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

This year, seven of the Spartans' 11 games have gone over the point total.

San Jose State games average 56.3 total points per game this season, 7.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chanticleers have a 25.0% chance to win.

So far this year, the Chanticleers have compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Four of the Chanticleers' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Coastal Carolina games this season have averaged an over/under of 56.3 points, 7.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Spartans vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Jose State 33.3 25.8 34.0 23.7 32.7 27.8 Coastal Carolina 28.0 24.7 32.0 23.0 24.0 26.3

