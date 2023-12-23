Will New Orleans be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes New Orleans' full tournament resume.

How New Orleans ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 301

New Orleans' best win

In its signature win of the season, New Orleans beat the Central Arkansas Bears in a 79-74 win on November 26. That signature victory against Central Arkansas featured a team-high 29 points from Jordan Johnson. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse, with 22 points, was second on the team.

New Orleans' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

According to the RPI, New Orleans has three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

New Orleans is playing the 51st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Privateers' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records north of .500.

Of New Orleans' 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

New Orleans' next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Orleans Privateers

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Orleans Privateers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

