Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, NBA play will see Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) visiting Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets (13-12) at Toyota Center, with the matchup starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Alperen Sengun
|Total Fantasy Pts
|570.1
|982.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|23.8
|39.3
|Fantasy Rank
|22
|105
Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Alperen Sengun Insights
Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks
- Hardaway averages 17.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in league).
- The Mavericks' +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 119 points per game (sixth in NBA) while allowing 117.7 per outing (21st in league).
- Dallas falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It collects 42 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.8.
- The Mavericks connect on 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37% from beyond the arc (16th in NBA). They are making 2.8 more threes than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game at 37.2%.
- Dallas wins the turnover battle by two per game, committing 11.4 (first in league) while its opponents average 13.4.
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Sengun is putting up 19.7 points, 5.2 assists and 8.9 boards per contest.
- The Rockets' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by three points per game) is a result of scoring 111.4 points per game (24th in the NBA) while allowing 108.4 per outing (second in the league).
- Houston is seventh in the league at 45.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 43.8 its opponents average.
- The Rockets hit 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), 1.1 more than their opponents (11.4). They are shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (19th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.4%.
- Houston forces 12.1 turnovers per game (23rd in the league) while committing 12.5 (eighth in NBA action).
Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Alperen Sengun
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|0.3
|2.8
|Usage Percentage
|24.4%
|27.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|56.0%
|57.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.6%
|15.2%
|Assist Pct
|7.7%
|28.0%
