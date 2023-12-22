On Friday, NBA play will see Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) visiting Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets (13-12) at Toyota Center, with the matchup starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tim Hardaway Jr. Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 570.1 982.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 23.8 39.3 Fantasy Rank 22 105

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks

Hardaway averages 17.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in league).

The Mavericks' +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 119 points per game (sixth in NBA) while allowing 117.7 per outing (21st in league).

Dallas falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It collects 42 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.8.

The Mavericks connect on 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37% from beyond the arc (16th in NBA). They are making 2.8 more threes than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game at 37.2%.

Dallas wins the turnover battle by two per game, committing 11.4 (first in league) while its opponents average 13.4.

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun is putting up 19.7 points, 5.2 assists and 8.9 boards per contest.

The Rockets' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by three points per game) is a result of scoring 111.4 points per game (24th in the NBA) while allowing 108.4 per outing (second in the league).

Houston is seventh in the league at 45.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Rockets hit 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), 1.1 more than their opponents (11.4). They are shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (19th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.4%.

Houston forces 12.1 turnovers per game (23rd in the league) while committing 12.5 (eighth in NBA action).

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Tim Hardaway Jr. Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game 0.3 2.8 Usage Percentage 24.4% 27.0% True Shooting Pct 56.0% 57.6% Total Rebound Pct 6.6% 15.2% Assist Pct 7.7% 28.0%

