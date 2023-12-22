The Southern Jaguars (1-9) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma Sooners (6-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 53.1 points per game are 16.9 fewer points than the 70.0 the Sooners give up.

The 81.6 points per game the Sooners score are 12.7 more points than the Jaguars allow (68.9).

Oklahoma is 6-2 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Southern has a 1-7 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

The Sooners are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Jaguars concede to opponents (43.6%).

Southern Leaders

Chloe Fleming: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (15-for-64)

7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (15-for-64) Tionna Lidge: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.9 FG% Kyanna Morgan: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Soniyah Reed: 6.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Southern Schedule