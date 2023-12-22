The Southern Jaguars (1-9) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma Sooners (6-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars' 53.1 points per game are 16.9 fewer points than the 70.0 the Sooners give up.
  • The 81.6 points per game the Sooners score are 12.7 more points than the Jaguars allow (68.9).
  • Oklahoma is 6-2 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
  • Southern has a 1-7 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
  • The Sooners are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Jaguars concede to opponents (43.6%).

Southern Leaders

  • Chloe Fleming: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (15-for-64)
  • Tionna Lidge: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.9 FG%
  • Kyanna Morgan: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
  • Soniyah Reed: 6.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ Oregon L 67-37 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 @ Nebraska L 76-51 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/20/2023 @ Kansas State L 84-52 Bramlage Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/6/2024 Texas Southern - F. G. Clark Center
1/8/2024 Prairie View A&M - F. G. Clark Center

