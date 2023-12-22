Friday's contest features the Towson Tigers (5-6) and the Nicholls State Colonels (4-7) facing off at SECU Arena (on December 22) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-68 win for Towson.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Nicholls State vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023

4:00 PM ET

Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena

Nicholls State vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 75, Nicholls State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Towson (-6.6)

Towson (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Towson has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while Nicholls State's ATS record this season is 6-2-0. The Tigers have hit the over in three games, while Colonels games have gone over three times.

Nicholls State Performance Insights

The Colonels have a -44 scoring differential, falling short by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.6 points per game, 219th in college basketball, and are allowing 77.6 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball.

Nicholls State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It pulls down 36.1 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 42.0.

Nicholls State makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from deep (74th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game at 31.3%.

Nicholls State forces 10.8 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (174th in college basketball).

