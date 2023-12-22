The Houston Rockets (13-12) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Dallas has compiled a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Rockets are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.

The Mavericks' 119 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 108.4 the Rockets allow.

When it scores more than 108.4 points, Dallas is 15-7.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are scoring more points at home (119.8 per game) than away (118.2). But they are also allowing more at home (118.1) than on the road (117.4).

At home Dallas is allowing 118.1 points per game, 0.7 more than it is on the road (117.4).

At home the Mavericks are collecting 26.1 assists per game, 1.4 more than away (24.7).

Mavericks Injuries