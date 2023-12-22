Avoyelles Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bunkie High School at Washington-Marion High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
