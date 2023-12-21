Thursday's game between the California Golden Bears (9-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-2) at Haas Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Cal to take home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Warhawks are coming off of a 70-54 loss to Alabama in their most recent game on Sunday.

UL Monroe vs. Cal Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

UL Monroe vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 74, UL Monroe 60

Other Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

The Warhawks' best victory this season came against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 191) in our computer rankings. The Warhawks brought home the 60-52 win on the road on November 29.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UL Monroe is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on November 29

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 210) on November 16

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 265) on December 12

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 312) on November 11

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 321) on November 17

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 23.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (31-for-83)

23.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (31-for-83) Katlyn Manuel: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.4 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.4 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Sania Wells: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 31.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 31.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Lauren Gross: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks outscore opponents by 18.7 points per game (posting 78.5 points per game, 40th in college basketball, and allowing 59.8 per outing, 103rd in college basketball) and have a +187 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Warhawks are scoring 21.2 more points per game at home (90.5) than on the road (69.3).

At home UL Monroe is conceding 53.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than it is away (64.0).

