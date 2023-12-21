The Tulane Green Wave (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Maine Black Bears (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears average only 0.9 more points per game (63.8) than the Green Wave allow (62.9).
  • Maine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.
  • Tulane has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Green Wave score 68.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 63.1 the Black Bears allow.
  • When Tulane scores more than 63.1 points, it is 6-2.
  • Maine has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.1 points.
  • The Green Wave shoot 41.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Black Bears concede defensively.
  • The Black Bears' 39.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.1 higher than the Green Wave have given up.

Tulane Leaders

  • Kyren Whittington: 16.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Hannah Pratt: 12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)
  • Marta Galic: 14.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)
  • Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%
  • Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 59.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 New Orleans W 90-63 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 Howard W 67-52 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Little Rock W 66-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Maine - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
1/2/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

