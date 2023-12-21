The Dallas Stars (18-8-4) will attempt to prolong a three-game home win streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-145) Canucks (+120) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 27 times this season, and have gone 17-10 in those games.

Dallas has a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Stars have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 19 of 30 games this season.

Stars vs Canucks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Canucks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 105 (6th) Goals 125 (1st) 94 (13th) Goals Allowed 80 (3rd) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 29 (4th) 13 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (22nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over nine times.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 105 this season.

The Stars are ranked 13th in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 94 total goals (3.1 per game).

With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.