Saints vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 16
The New Orleans Saints' (7-7) injury report ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) currently includes seven players on it. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Thursday, December 21 from SoFi Stadium.
Their last time out, the Saints won 24-6 over the New York Giants.
The Rams took on the Washington Commanders in their most recent outing, winning 28-20.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Carl Granderson
|DE
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Payton Turner
|DE
|Toe
|Out
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quadricep
|Out
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ronnie Rivers
|RB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Foot
|Questionable
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|DB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
Saints vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Saints Season Insights
- With 334.5 total yards per game on offense, the Saints rank 14th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 11th, surrendering 311.9 total yards per contest.
- The Saints rank 12th in the NFL with 22.1 points per contest on offense, and they rank sixth with 19.1 points given up per contest on defense.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Saints are posting 231.3 passing yards per contest (14th-ranked). They rank sixth in the NFL on the other side of the ball (185.4 passing yards given up per game).
- New Orleans is accumulating 103.2 rushing yards per game on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 126.4 rushing yards per game (24th-ranked) on defense.
- At +5, the Saints sport the eighth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 22 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (12th in NFL).
