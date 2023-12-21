Kyren Williams will lead the Los Angeles Rams into their battle against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Looking to place a wager on one of the top contributors in this outing between the Rams and the Saints? See below for everything you need to know.

Sign up to bet on the Rams-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +700

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +350

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +135

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Taysom Hill - 18.5 (-106) 6.5 (-113) Alvin Kamara - 52.5 (-113) 29.5 (-113) Derek Carr 227.5 (-113) - - Juwan Johnson - - 19.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 60.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 34.5 (-113) A.T. Perry - - 13.5 (-113)

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Higbee - - 24.5 (-113) Cooper Kupp - - 73.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 66.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 242.5 (-113) - - Kyren Williams - 89.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.