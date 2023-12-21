Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Landry Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Lake High School at St. Edmund Catholic School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Eunice, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
