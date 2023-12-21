The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) are slated to match up on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Max Strus and Jonas Valanciunas are two players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSNO

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans lost their previous game to the Grizzlies, 115-113, on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram was their leading scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 34 4 6 2 0 1 Jonas Valančiūnas 22 14 1 1 1 1 CJ McCollum 18 3 6 1 1 6

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Valanciunas' averages for the season are 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 58.2% of his shots from the field.

Ingram contributes with 24.1 points per game, plus 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Pelicans get 22.5 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 6 boards and 4.6 assists.

Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.2 points, 4 boards and 2.8 assists per game, plus 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1.1 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 21.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 18.1 11.5 2.2 0.7 1.2 0.8 Brandon Ingram 21.9 4.1 5.7 0.9 0.3 1.4 Zion Williamson 18 5.2 3.8 1 0.3 0 CJ McCollum 17.6 3 4.4 1.2 0.7 3.1 Herbert Jones 10.7 4.2 2.8 1.2 0.6 0.9

