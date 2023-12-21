Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - December 21
The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) are slated to match up on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Max Strus and Jonas Valanciunas are two players to watch.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSNO
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans lost their previous game to the Grizzlies, 115-113, on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram was their leading scorer with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|34
|4
|6
|2
|0
|1
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|22
|14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|CJ McCollum
|18
|3
|6
|1
|1
|6
Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Valanciunas' averages for the season are 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 58.2% of his shots from the field.
- Ingram contributes with 24.1 points per game, plus 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists.
- The Pelicans get 22.5 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 6 boards and 4.6 assists.
- Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.2 points, 4 boards and 2.8 assists per game, plus 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1.1 blocks.
- The Pelicans receive 21.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per game from CJ McCollum.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|18.1
|11.5
|2.2
|0.7
|1.2
|0.8
|Brandon Ingram
|21.9
|4.1
|5.7
|0.9
|0.3
|1.4
|Zion Williamson
|18
|5.2
|3.8
|1
|0.3
|0
|CJ McCollum
|17.6
|3
|4.4
|1.2
|0.7
|3.1
|Herbert Jones
|10.7
|4.2
|2.8
|1.2
|0.6
|0.9
