Max Strus is among the players with prop bets on the table when the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSNO

BSOH and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Get Valančiūnas gear at Fanatics!

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -141)

Brandon Ingram is posting 24.1 points per game, 0.6 higher than Thursday's prop total.

He has averaged 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Ingram's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +108)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Zion Williamson on Thursday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average of 22.5.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 6.5).

Williamson averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +134) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Strus is averaging 13.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

Strus averages 3.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Strus averages 2.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 16.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: +110)

The 13.0 points Jarrett Allen has scored per game this season is 3.5 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (16.5).

He has pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 fewer than his prop bet in Thursday's game (10.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.