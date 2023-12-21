Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Neville High School at Sterlington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.